Meet actress who divorced first husband, fell in love with her co-star on set, got married, she is now...

Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor got married on February 14, 2003. The couple got married with great pomp and show and many stalwarts of the TV and film industry attended their wedding.

Gautami Kapoor and Ram Kapoor are one of the favourite couples in the TV world. This couple has a huge fan following on social media. Gautami Kapoor and Ram Kapoor met on the sets of the TV serial 'Ghar Ek Mandir' during the year 2000. Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor got married within a few years of dating and the couple has been living a happy married life for the last 20 years.

Gautami Kapoor first played the role of Ram Kapoor's onscreen sister-in-law in the serial 'Ghar Ek Mandir', but later she became the actor's wife in the show too. The onscreen chemistry of these two got a great response from the audience.

The couple's love story started on the sets of this serial. Before meeting and falling in love with Ram Kapoor, actress Gautami Kapoor aka Gautami Gadgil was married to photographer Madhur Shroff.

Sometime after their wedding, cracks started appearing in the married life of Madhur Shroff and Gautami Kapoor and both of them decided to go their separate ways, after which the actress married serial 'Ghar Ek Mandir' co-star Ram Kapoor.

The beginning of Ram and Gautami's love story was not that easy. Actually, in those days, Ram Kapoor's image in the world of TV was not very good. He was known to party often and date multiple women.

After marriage to Ram Kapoor, Gautami Kapoor worked in serials, but she was not as active in the industry as before, and gradually she moved away from the screen. Gautami Kapoor decided to take a long break from acting and spend time with her family.

Gautami Kapoor has not been completely active in the TV world since the year 2008-2009, but the actress has made her presence felt on OTT. In the year 2020, the actress was seen in the thriller web series ‘Special Ops’.

