HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who owns Rs 150 crore company, Rs 25 crore home, not Katrina, Deepika, Nayanthara, Priyanka, Kareena

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 11:59 AM IST

Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular and sought-after actresses in Bollywood today. Alia Bhatt, who is married to superstar Ranbir Kapoor, reportedly charges Rs 10 crore for one film appearance making her one of the highest-paid and richest actresses in India. Alia Bhatt also has a net worth of around Rs 560 crore. She also owns three houses - one in London, and one in Mumbai's Juhu and Bandra area each. Alia's sister Shaheen lives in the Juhu house. 

The first house Alia Bhatt ever bought was in London. During an interview with NDTV, Alia Bhatt said that it was her dream to have a house in London and she succeeded in fulfilling her dream in 2018. Alia Bhatt's London home is worth Rs 25 crore and is located in Covent Garden, which is a posh area of ​​London.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, in 2020, Alia Bhatt also bought a house in Bandra. The house is located on the fifth floor of Vastu Pali Hills Complex and is about Rs 40 crores. Ranbir Kapoor also owns a house on the seventh floor of the same building complex. 

Alia Bhatt works hard and lives a luxurious life to show for it. She also owns a fleet of luxury cars including a Range Rover Vogue worth Rs 2.5 crore and the BMW 7 Series car. She owns 3 Audis, out of which two are SUVs and one is a sedan Audi A6.

Apart from her work in the film world, Alia Bhatt is also a successful businesswoman who owns a famous clothing brand named 'Ed-a-Mamma'. Alia Bhatt had launched the brand in 2020 and the valuation of this company has now reached over Rs 150 crore. Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail, which is one of the most profitable companies of the Reliance conglomerate, also recently signed a deal with Alia Bhatt, acquiring a 51 percent stake in her apparel company 'Ed-A-Mamma'.

Alia Bhatt is also the owner of a production house. Alia Bhatt launched it in 2019 under the name Eternal Sunshine Production.

