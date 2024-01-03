Headlines

Meet woman whose advise helped her husband earn Rs 5 crore per day, she is married to...

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 10:13 AM IST

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet Inc, Google's parent company, is one of the most successful names in the technology sector across the world. Sundar Pichai is also one of the highest-paid tech executive in the world as he was paid USD 22.6 crore in 2022. This translates into Rs 1854 crore (over Rs 5 crore per day). Sundar Pichai who has studied Chemical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur, was appointed Google's CEO in 2019.

Sundar Pichai was born in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on June 10, 1972, and was raised in Chennai. Sundar Pichai completed his BTech from IIT and then went to Stanford University for further studies. He also did his MBA from America's Wharton School and joined Google in 2004.

Not many people are aware that Sundar Pichai's wife Anjali Pichai played an important role in his success and it was her advise that ensured Sundar Pichai became the CEO of Google.

Reports state that there was a time when Sundar Pichai was thinking of leaving Google to join Microsoft but Anjali advised him to stay put at Google.

Anjali Pichai and Sundar Pichai first met at IIT Kharagpur and later got married. 

As per her LinkedIn account, Anjali Pichai works as the Business Operation Manager in a software company called Intuit. Anjali hails from Kota in Rajasthan and like Sundar Pichai, she did her engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. 

Her father was an employee of the Government Polytechnic College, Kota. Anjali also worked at Accenture from 1999 to 2002.

