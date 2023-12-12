Headlines

Bollywood

Meet actor who was mistakenly detained in Gulshan Kumar murder case, has worked with Amitabh, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt

Manav Kaul, who was once mistakenly detained in Gulshan Kumar murder case, has worked with several big actors including Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

Manav Kaul is without doubt one of the finest actors in Bollywood these days and the talented actors has worked in many good films, television shows and web series, Some of these films and shows are produced by T-Series Films, which is currently led by Bhushan Kumar. But you would be surprised to know that Manav Kaul was once detained by Mumbai Police for his alleged involvement in 1997 murder case of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Manav  Kaul said, “We were five people who used to stay in Dahisar and since we didn’t have much money, we would stay awake till 2am, have tea and sleep. The next day we could skip breakfast and wake up late and directly have lunch.”

“The entire day we would walk around studios and Film City and meet people and then come back at night. So someone who lived in our society found it suspicious that these five men come back late at night, gamble and then next day will get ready and leave. So they complained,” added Manav.

Manav Kaul has worked with sevreral big actors including Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt.

When asked if the whole incident left him scared, Manav said, “I was very young back then… to uss samay mein lag raha ki ‘aisa swagat kiya Mumbai ne’ (At that time, I felt this is how Mumbai welcomed me).”

He added, “Later when I was working with T-Series and doing Tumhari Sulu; I went to the office and saw Gulshan Kumar’s picture at the entry and thought to myself ‘hmmm…kaha se shuruaat hui thi, aur kaha hai hum.'”

Gulshan Kumar was shot dead on August 12, 1997 outside a temple in Mumbai. Gulshan Kumar was the founder of T-Series.

 

