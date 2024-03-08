Meet actor who played Rani Mukerji's husband, did 7 films, suddenly quit acting, proved lucky for Salman Khan due to..

Faraaz Khan's father Yusuf Khan was also an Indian actor and worked in 35 films. He is mostly remembered for his role of Zebisko, the bodyguard of Parveen Babi's character in Manmohan Desai's film 'Amar Akbar Anthony' (1977).

Today, we will talk about an actor who became famous after his debut film thanks to his acting, physique, and handsome looks. This famous actor from the 90s whose father also worked in Bollywood with almost every actor including Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, played the role of Rani Mukerji's husband in a film released in 1998.

The actor we are talking about today worked in films like 'Fareb' and Rani Mukerji's 'Mehndi'. This actor worked in only 7 films in his Bollywood career. We are talking about Faraaz Khan who played the role of Rani Mukerji's husband in the film 'Mehndi'. But, despite working with superstars, Faraaz Khan's film career could not take off as expected.

Many people are unaware that Faraaz Khan was almost signed for his debut role in the 1989 superhit film 'Maine Pyar Kiya'. However, he fell seriously ill before the shooting began and was replaced by Salman Khan. Faraaz eventually made his acting debut with Vikram Bhatt's 1996 film 'Fareb'.

He played the villain opposite Sunil Shetty in 'Prithvi' (1997) and appeared opposite Rani Mukerji in 'Mehndi' (1998). In total, he appeared in 7 films and made his last film appearance in the 2005 film 'Chand Bujh Gaya'.

Since the early 2000s, he shifted to television and also appeared in many serials such as 'Achanak 37 Saal Baad', 'Lipstick', and several episodes of the horror anthology series 'Ssshhhh...Koi Hai'. His last acting role was in the 2008 series 'Neeli Aankhen'. Since 2008, he was inactive in the film and television industry.

Faraaz Khan died at the age of 50 from a neurological disorder in November 2020 in Bangalore, after a year of chest infection.

Faraaz Khan's father Yusuf Khan was also an Indian actor and worked in 35 films. He is mostly remembered for his role of Zebisko, the bodyguard of Parveen Babi's character in Manmohan Desai's film 'Amar Akbar Anthony' (1977).

READ | This film, released in 1999, earned Rs 51 crore at box office, made three actors superstars, was made for just Rs..