Meet actor who earned Rs 1500 now is a superstar, competes with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir, Akshay is married to...

The life of Bollywood stars is dazzling and their fans are also excited to know about them. But, very few people know that many actors have struggled a lot to reach the position where they currently stand.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 08:34 AM IST

When we talk about top actors in the film industry, only a few names come to mind. Today, we will tell you about an actor who is ready to make a home in people's hearts through his upcoming film. This actor, who once worked for Rs 1500, now charges more fees than Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. The actor we are talking about is none other than Vicky Kaushal. Based on his hard work and his acting, Vicky Kaushal won the hearts of crores of people and created his own place in the industry. But, do you know that reaching the level of success was not at all easy for Vicky Kaushal? He had to struggle hard to reach where he is today. 

The life of Bollywood stars is dazzling and their fans are also excited to know about them. But, very few people know that many actors have struggled a lot to reach the position where they currently stand. Vicky Kaushal is also one of them. The actor's childhood was spent in a chaul. He has also seen such times in his life when he had to share the bathroom with his neighbors. Many are not aware that Vicky Kaushal's first salary was not more than Rs 1500.

Though Vicky Kaushal started his career by playing small roles, he did not give up and in the year 2019, one of his films became a roaring success at the box office. The film made more profits than expected. It was a war drama starring Vicky Kaushal named Uri: The Surgical Strike, which was based on India's retaliation to the 2016 Uri attacks. Vicky's career got a new direction after this film.

Today, Vicky Kaushal charges a fee that is equal to that of all three Khans. 

Not only Vicky Kaushal, but his wife Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is also one of the leading and highest-paid actresses in the industry. Katrina Kaif was recently seen in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3. 

