Manoj Tiwari reacts to Adipurush controversy, says 'people in film industry must be careful'

Manoj Tiwari-Prabhas/Adipurush

The makers of Om Raut’s film Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon have found themselves in the middle of controversies after the film was released. They have been criticised for various reasons including the dialogues, VFX, facts and the cast.

Now, while speaking to a media portal, actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari reacted to the controversies and praised dialogue writer Muntashir’s decision to revise the dialogues. As per Free Press Journal, the politician said, “I haven’t seen the movie, but I heard that some dialogues are inappropriate. Manoj Muntashir, who has written them, has already announced changing those lines from the film and I truly respect his choice. People are also saying that there are several other things in Adipurush that aren't dignified. Our Lord Ram is superior. Hence, people in the film industry must be careful so that their efforts don't go to waste.”

Meanwhile, Union Information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said nobody has the right to hurt the sentiments of people and added the film's writer and director have agreed to make some changes after an uproar. A retelling of the epic Ramayana directed by Om Raut, Adipurush has been panned over its colloquial dialogues, poor VFX and controversial depiction of some characters.

"Nobody has the right to hurt the sentiments of others. The CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has taken a decision over the issue. It is their job," Thakur told reporters here when asked about his views and the central government's stand over the controversial film. He, however, did not elaborate over the CBFC decision. "

The writer and the director of the film have also stated that they would make necessary changes (after the row)," the minister said. The 3D multilingual film, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh, among others, was released across the country on June 16.

Its Hindi dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla on Sunday said the makers have decided to "revise some of the dialogues" and the amended lines will be added to the film by this week. (With inputs from PTI)