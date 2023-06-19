Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Manoj Tiwari reacts to Adipurush controversy, says 'people in film industry must be careful'

Manoj Tiwari reacted to the Adipurush controversies and praised dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir’s decision to revise the dialogues.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 07:40 PM IST

Manoj Tiwari reacts to Adipurush controversy, says 'people in film industry must be careful'
Manoj Tiwari-Prabhas/Adipurush

The makers of Om Raut’s film Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon have found themselves in the middle of controversies after the film was released. They have been criticised for various reasons including the dialogues, VFX, facts and the cast.

Now, while speaking to a media portal, actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari reacted to the controversies and praised dialogue writer Muntashir’s decision to revise the dialogues. As per Free Press Journal, the politician said, “I haven’t seen the movie, but I heard that some dialogues are inappropriate. Manoj Muntashir, who has written them, has already announced changing those lines from the film and I truly respect his choice. People are also saying that there are several other things in Adipurush that aren't dignified. Our Lord Ram is superior. Hence, people in the film industry must be careful so that their efforts don't go to waste.”

Meanwhile, Union Information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said nobody has the right to hurt the sentiments of people and added the film's writer and director have agreed to make some changes after an uproar. A retelling of the epic Ramayana directed by Om Raut, Adipurush has been panned over its colloquial dialogues, poor VFX and controversial depiction of some characters.

"Nobody has the right to hurt the sentiments of others. The CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has taken a decision over the issue. It is their job," Thakur told reporters here when asked about his views and the central government's stand over the controversial film. He, however, did not elaborate over the CBFC decision. "

The writer and the director of the film have also stated that they would make necessary changes (after the row)," the minister said. The 3D multilingual film, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh, among others, was released across the country on June 16.

Its Hindi dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla on Sunday said the makers have decided to "revise some of the dialogues" and the amended lines will be added to the film by this week. (With inputs from PTI)

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Queenmaker, The Good Bad Mother, Doctor Cha, latest Korean dramas streaming on Netflix
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch
'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'
In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards
5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS ICET Result 2023: When to expect? Check marking scheme, how to check, official website here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.