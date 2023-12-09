Manoj Bajpayee says 12th Fail's success gives him confidence for Joram: 'It has outlasted bumper releases' | Exclusive

Headlines

India's economic growth linked to progress of entire world: PM Modi at Art Biennale inauguration

US tells UN it does not support calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Meet one of India's youngest IAS officers, who cracked UPSC exam despite many difficulties, got AIR...

PM Modi tops list of most popular global leaders again with 76% rating: Survey

Florida reptile park welcomes birth of exceptionally rare white alligator, details inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's economic growth linked to progress of entire world: PM Modi at Art Biennale inauguration

US tells UN it does not support calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Meet one of India's youngest IAS officers, who cracked UPSC exam despite many difficulties, got AIR...

9 motivational quotes by Akshay Kumar

5 worst buys by CSK in IPL history

Top 5 all-rounders in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Dunki Trailer Review: SRK promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions, packed with humour

Sreesanth Vs Gambhir: Former Indian pacer gets legal notice by LLC commissioner over 'fixer' row

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva studies in this prestigious school, annual fees will leave you in splits

Animal box office collection day 8: Ranbir Kapoor's film crosses Rs 350-crore mark, mints Rs 23.50 crore on 2nd Friday

This influencer, reality star has earned crores from TikTok, Instagram; bought Rs 4 crore house, her net worth is...

Meet MasterChef India 8 winner Mohammed Aashiq: Family's sole breadwinner who owns small juice shop in Mangalore

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Manoj Bajpayee says 12th Fail's success gives him confidence for Joram: 'It has outlasted bumper releases' | Exclusive

Manoj Bajpayee opens up on small films' box office prospects ahead of the release of Joram.

article-main
Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 06:06 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ever since Hindi cinema saw its resurgence after the lull caused by the pandemic, it is largely the big budget action films that have done well at the box office. But every once in a while, a small film manages to sneak in through and leave its mark. Manoj Bajpayee is returning to the big screen after three years with Joram, one of these so-called small films, and the actor says that the recent success of some of these smaller films has given him confidence.

Manoj admits that bigger films have better chances of doing well because that is the way the audience is leaning these days. “We are just coming out of the pandemic but we haven’t come out of it completely. Everybody feels that everything is normal but it is not. So many people are still working from home. We haven’t gone back to total normalcy. And people have taken time to go back to the theatres and make it a habit like it used to be pre-pandemic. If they are going, they are only going for the bigger action films. They want to see their heroes winning and be entertained,” says the actor.

But he is still hopeful about Joram’s chances because of the way some small films have done recently. He explains, “But one or two small films’ success has really given us lot of confidence that things are changing, even if slowly. For instance Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, which came on OTT and then people demanded it in theatres and it released. That was historic. I myself promoted that film for a month – 15 days for OTT and 15 days for theatrical. That has given a lot of confidence. Also 12th Fail, which began growing slowly. And now it’s in a good place. This is a small film that has outlasted bumper releases.”

12th Fail stars Vikrant Massey and is directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The small film about the struggles of a civil service aspirant is running in theatres in its sixth week, netting over Rs 50 crore at the box office. “We have these few examples to take confidence from and be hopeful about the future, which is why Joram becomes very important for the audience that likes to watch content,” says Manoj.

Joram, directed by Devashish Makhija, has been praised and awarded at film festivals around the world prior to its theatrical release in India. The film seess Manoj play Dasru, a father on the run with his infant daughter, with a cop hot on his heels. Joram is currently running in theatres.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Priya Hiranandani Vandrevala: Between intention and action, there must be intervention

Meet Rajiv Jain whose firm earned Rs 17,671 crore in 9 months through Adani's shares, his net worth is...

Apple iPhone may soon get a new factory in India, Tata Group plans to invest…

Manoj Bajpayee says doing roles like Joram disturbs him mentally: 'There is a price you pay for it' | Exclusive

Cosy and warm: Stay snug all winters with these fuzzy slippers

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE