Manoj Bajpayee says 12th Fail's success gives him confidence for Joram: 'It has outlasted bumper releases' | Exclusive

Manoj Bajpayee opens up on small films' box office prospects ahead of the release of Joram.

Ever since Hindi cinema saw its resurgence after the lull caused by the pandemic, it is largely the big budget action films that have done well at the box office. But every once in a while, a small film manages to sneak in through and leave its mark. Manoj Bajpayee is returning to the big screen after three years with Joram, one of these so-called small films, and the actor says that the recent success of some of these smaller films has given him confidence.

Manoj admits that bigger films have better chances of doing well because that is the way the audience is leaning these days. “We are just coming out of the pandemic but we haven’t come out of it completely. Everybody feels that everything is normal but it is not. So many people are still working from home. We haven’t gone back to total normalcy. And people have taken time to go back to the theatres and make it a habit like it used to be pre-pandemic. If they are going, they are only going for the bigger action films. They want to see their heroes winning and be entertained,” says the actor.

But he is still hopeful about Joram’s chances because of the way some small films have done recently. He explains, “But one or two small films’ success has really given us lot of confidence that things are changing, even if slowly. For instance Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, which came on OTT and then people demanded it in theatres and it released. That was historic. I myself promoted that film for a month – 15 days for OTT and 15 days for theatrical. That has given a lot of confidence. Also 12th Fail, which began growing slowly. And now it’s in a good place. This is a small film that has outlasted bumper releases.”

12th Fail stars Vikrant Massey and is directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The small film about the struggles of a civil service aspirant is running in theatres in its sixth week, netting over Rs 50 crore at the box office. “We have these few examples to take confidence from and be hopeful about the future, which is why Joram becomes very important for the audience that likes to watch content,” says Manoj.

Joram, directed by Devashish Makhija, has been praised and awarded at film festivals around the world prior to its theatrical release in India. The film seess Manoj play Dasru, a father on the run with his infant daughter, with a cop hot on his heels. Joram is currently running in theatres.