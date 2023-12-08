Manoj Bajpayee says doing roles like Joram disturbs him mentally: 'There is a price you pay for it' | Exclusive

Manoj Bajpayee talks about his new film Joram and the preparation he underwent for it.

Manoj Bajpayee is back in theatres with Joram. The actor has had several releases on streaming platforms in the last three years but this Devashish Makhija film marks his grand return to the big screen. In a candid chat with DNA around the film’s release, Manoj speaks about the role’s physical and emotional demands.

Joram sees Manoj play Dasru, a father on the run with his infant daughter, with a cop hot on his heels. The film sees the actor mouth very few lines with much of the emoting done with his face and eyes. Talking about the challenges of such a role, the National Award winner says, “Often we cover things up with our craft. All experienced actors are very clever and intelligent. They will never let the director know as to when and how they escape the preparation because they are experienced. They know the skill, they know how to say it so beautifully that everyone around them will be convinced. But when it comes to Bhonsle, Gali Guleiyan, Aligarh, and Joram, you can’t escape it. Your director is not giving you that crutch. The only option you are left with is to get into the skin of the character from the word go. If you don’t do that, your eyes will expose you.”

The actor says that preparing for such characters and being in that zone is often scary and taxing, something most actors avoid. “It is such an intense and dark alley that most of us actors are scared to get into. It is scary. It’s ot a very pleasant journey but an actor has to do it and with complete sincerity. That’s why these kinds of roles are very difficult. They really take a lot out of you. There is a price you pay for it. It disturbs your mental being,” says Manoj.

In fact, Manoj says that while doing Joram, he became an unpleasant person on sets due to his preparation for the role. “You are not a pleasant person on the set. Either the unit feels you are very arrogant or they feel you are not interesting in talking with anyone. Either way, you are very unapproachable,” he recalls.

Joram is currently running in theatres.