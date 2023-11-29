Headlines

Rahul Dravid retained as head coach of Team India







Bollywood

12th Fail continues to impress audiences, Vikrant Massey-starrer crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail has earned Rs 50.68 crore at the net domestic box office in India.

PTI

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 02:02 PM IST

Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail has earned Rs 50.68 crore in net box office collections, the makers on Wednesday said. Starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, the film released in theatres on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

12th Fail is based on Anurag Pathak's bestselling novel about the journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

"In a remarkable feat, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial '12th Fail' has crossed the 50 crores nett mark in its sixth week, totalling Rs 50.68 crore nett signalling a resounding success for content-driven cinema. Starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, this real-life tale has not only captured hearts but also emerged as a triumph at the box office," the makers said in a statement.

12th Fail also stars Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sanjay Bishnoi and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

