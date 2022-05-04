Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

Malaika Arora looks mesmerising in red lehenga, photos go viral

Malaika Arora, who never fails to impress us with her outfits, looks beautiful in the red lehenga. Her photos are going viral on social media.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 04, 2022, 05:03 PM IST

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora knows how to turn heads with her beauty, style and grace. She never fails to stun her fans with her looks even at this age. She is one of the fittest actresses that we have in the industry.

On Wednesday, Malaika Arora shared photos in a gorgeous red lehenga on her Instagram stories. She looks mesmerising in her photos. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alpa khimani (@alpakhimani)

On Tuesday, Maliaka Arora shared Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look and wrote, “Simply The Best.” Kim was seen wearing a body-tight gown when she appeared at Met Gala 2022 with her boyfriend Pete Davidson. She was looking sizzling hot in her attire.

Kim also shared her photos and gave the details about her outfit in her Instagram post. She wrote, “Met Gala — In America: An Anthology of Fashion. I am so honored to be wearing the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy. It is a stunning skintight gown adorned with more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals by costumier Jean Louis.”

She continued, “Thank you Ripley’s Believe It or Not! for giving me the opportunity to debut this evocative piece of fashion history for the first time since the late Marilyn Monroe wore it. I am forever grateful for this moment.”

Earlier, Malaika spoke about life after divorce and opened up on how dating a younger woman is often considered a 'sacrilege' in our society. The couple is often trolled for the age difference between them as Malaika turned 48 last year and Arjun turned 36 in 2021

Speaking to Hello magazine, the actress-model said, "It’s very important for women to have a life after a breakup or a divorce. There’s a misogynist approach to female relationships. It’s often considered a sacrilege for a woman to date a younger man." The actress even added that she is a reflection of her mother.

 

