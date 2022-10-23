Malaika Arora's boyfriend Arjun Kapoor drops mirror selfie on actress's birthday, calls her 'yin to my yang'

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Malaika Arora is celebrating her 49th birthday on October 23. The actress's boyfriend Arjun Kapoor was the first one to drop a birthday wish for her as he shared a mirror selfie with her to mark the special occasion. The Ek Villain Returns actor is seen in a black outfit, whereas the birthday girl is seen in a beige coloured outfit.

Taking to his Instagram account as soon as the clock turned past twelve last night, Arjun wrote, "The Yin to my Yang, Happy Birthday Baby, Just be You, be happy, be mine". Malaika, known for her sizzling dance moves on songs such as Chaiyya Chaiyya and Munni Badnaam Hui, shared Arjun's post on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "Only urs" and a red heart emoji.

Several other Bollywood celebs too wished Malaika on Arjun's post. Director Abhishek Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday Malla", while actress Tara Sutaria dropped a black heart emoji. Shanoo Sharma, casting director for Yash Raj Films, commented, "Happy birthday @malaikaaroraofficial big love" and added a red heart emoji.





Malaika and Arjun made their relationship Instagram official in 2019 and since then, they have never shied away from talking about their relationship in interviews. However, the two stars are often been trolled for the age gap between them as Malaika turns 49 today, whereas Arjun celebrated his 37th birthday in June.

READ | Malaika Arora's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, boyfriend Arjun Kapoor to be seen together on Arora Sisters: Report

The Kaante actress had addressed the age gap in an earlier interview that it is often considered a sacrilege for a woman to date a younger man, while the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor had said that that age should not be used to contextualize a relationship and is not bothered about the social media trolls.