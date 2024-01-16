Main Atal Hoon trailer 2: Pankaj Tripathi's Atal Bihari Vajpayee opposes Indira Gandhi, fights for Ram Janmabhoomi

Pankaj Tripathi-starrer former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's biopic Main Atal Hoon will focus on important events in the India's history including the Emergency, Babri Masjid demolition, and Kargil War.

Four days ahead of its release on January 19, the makers of Pankaj Tripathi-starrer former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's biopic Main Atal Hoon dropped the film's new trailer on Tuesday. The political drama will focus on the Bharat Ratna awardee's role as a rebellion, a revolutionary, and a statesman in in the Indian political history.

The latest trailer shows the remarkable journey of India's former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, highlighting the key events in his three terms including India's first successful nuclear bomb test in Pokhran, Lahore Bus Yatra, Ram Janmabhoomi, and the nation's victory in the Kargil War. The trailer also gives a glimpse of how the great leader opposed India's first and the only female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during the dark phase of Emergency from 1975 to 1977.

In an interview with DNA, Pankaj Tripathi shared her didn't copy the former PM’s mannerisms and distinctive style in Main Atal Hoon. He stated, "Five minutes into the film, nobody will be interested in the mannerism. Woh mimicry caricature lagne lagta hai (Mimicry starts to look like caricature). Once you get a hold of the character, the audience wants to know what is happening in his mind. What is important is not what he said but what he thought before saying all that."

Helmed by National Award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, the makers were initially planning to release the upcoming biopic on the occasion of Christmas to coincide with Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 99th birth anniversary on December 25 last year. But, the film has now been postponed and will hit theatres this Friday.

Main Atal Hoon is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali.



READ | Bobby Deol approached to play this role, Lara Dutta to portray Kaikeyi in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer Ramayana: Report