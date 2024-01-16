Bobby Deol approached to play this role, Lara Dutta to portray Kaikeyi in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer Ramayana: Report

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is being planned as a trilogy. It reportedly stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash as Lord Rama, Sita, and Ravana respectively. The makers are now finalising the rest of the cast of the much-awaited adaptation of the mythological epic.

Now, recent reports state that Lara Dutta has been finalised to portray Kaikeyi in Ramayana. A source close to the project was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "Nitesh Tiwari wants to cast actors who are apt to play the characters belonging to the most timeless tale of Indian History. He feels Lara Dutta is perfect to play the part of Princess Kaikeyi, the third consort of King Dasharatha. It’s a pivotal character that leads to the entire conflict in Ramayana, and Lara is excited to entire the fantastical world of Nitesh Tiwari."

The source also added that Bobby Deol has been approached to play Kumbhakarna in the much-awaited film. The report added, "Bobby is yet to get back to Nitesh Tiwari on Ramayana. He might or might not do the film, and will take a call in the next 2 months. Post the success of Animal, Bobby is right now flooded with offers from across the industry and he will be making his choices over the coming few months."

It has already been reported that Bobby's brother Sunny Deol is in advanced discussions to play Hanuman in the Nitesh Tiwari team. "Not just Nitesh Tiwari, even Ranbir Kapoor is keen to get Sunny Deol on board to play lord Hanuman. It’s a legacy character which will be embodied in Indian History, as Sunny might become as iconic and synonymous to Lord Hanuman as Dara Singh was back in the day", the source concluded.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is being planned as a trilogy. The first part is reportedly set to go on floors in March 2024 and is planned to hit theatres in the second half of 2025.



