Madhur Bhandarkar weighs in on OTT vs cinema debate, says 'when I made Babli Bouncer..'| Exclusive

File photo

India Lockdown, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, is a forthcoming movie that is sure to move audiences. Produced by Pranav Jain's P J Motions Pictures, Madhur Bhandarkar's Bhandarkar Entertainment, and Jayantilal Gada of PEN Studios, it shows how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the people in India. Aahana Kumra, Shweta Basu Prasad, Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, and Prakash Belawadi star in the upcoming OTT release.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, when questioned about his movie and his opinion about OTT overshadowing theatres, Madhur Bhandarkar responded that OTT is here to stay.

He said, “I personally feel that OTT is definitely here to stay. We’ve seen how people connect. I got this thing when I made an OTT film Babli Bouncer just two months back and it was designed and made a film for OTT only. From day1 it was an OTT film. People who have not gone to theatres for 15-20 years, I know they have watched OTT so much. I know so many families, and friends. They’ve said that mere dada, dadi ne picture dekhi. Mere pitaji ne boht saalon se picture nahi dekhi thi. And it was a family film. So, apart from youth, youth to obviously will go to the theatre but people who have not gone to theatre for a long time, who are basically watching TV or OTT, they have seen this family entertainer in a huge way. So I feel the OTT has reached a lot and today when you are talking about Zee5, it has a reach of 190 countries, that’s really really huge. “

Talking about India Lockdown, he went on to add, “And I feel the connectivity of this movie (India Lockdown) everyone will relate to. And not just India, globally people don’t understand Hindi also they will connect. I think this is the first full-fledged film on lockdown. I have not heard of anybody making a full-fledged film on lockdown. Forget India not even in the world. I think the film will connect with everybody because I feel emotion, catharsis has no language. Everybody will think how the smallest nuance would have touched everybody and how everybody has gone through so much emotion throughout the world.”

Also read: Babli Bouncer director Madhur Bhandarkar reacts to North vs South debate, says 'for me Shah Rukh Khan and Ram Charan...'

India Lockdown will have its world premiere on ZEE5, the video streaming service owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., on December 2.