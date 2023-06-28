Lust Stories 2: Kajol talks about normalising female pleasure, says ‘It was part of our ancient texts’

Kajol talks about normalising female pleasure

Kajol is gearing up for the release of her upcoming anthology film Lust Stories 2. Recently, the actress talked about how lust has evolved in the cinema and normalising female pleasure like eating and drinking.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Kajol talked about how female pleasure needs to normalised as it is a ‘normal part of life’ and said, “t one point in time as a society, we were very open about it. It was part of our ancient texts and our education. We later closed ourselves off from it. But at the end of the day, it is a very normal part of life that we cannot do without. I think it needs to be normalised the same way that we've normalised eating and drinking. It's really a question of making it a part of the conversation rather than closing it off. Trying not to talk about it gives it all the more attention and focus.”

The actress further talked about the evolution of lust in cinema and said, “Lust used to be two flowers coming together at one point. Two red roses used to come together and that was it. Next, she's pregnant hahaha. So I think we've evolved just a step forward and decided to make something like Lust Stories 2. I believe cinema reflects society. Right now, the movies are speaking in the language that love is defined by today. As far as eternal love stories are concerned, I don't think anyone believes in it today. Nobody wants to die for anyone for sure. There is no belief in eternal love stories. If not you, there will be someone else. People believe in multiple soulmates these days. And therefore, all the love stories we've made so far have been very differently made. They're based more on friendships, modern relationships, and society.”

Kajol will be seen in a segment of Lust Stories 2 helmed by Amit R. Sharma. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with Kumud Mishra who will be seen essaying the role of her husband in the movie. Lust Stories 2 is a sequel to Netflix’s Emmy-nominated series Lust Stories. The movie also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, Neena Gupta, Angad Bedi and Mrunal Thakur and the other directors include Konkona Sensharma, R Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh. The movie is going to release on June 29 on Netflix.

Read 'Cheap and disgusting': Kajol trolled as her 'social media break' turns out to be publicity stunt for new show The Trial