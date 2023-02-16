Search icon
Lost Twitter review: Netizens hail Yami Gautam-starrer as 'supremely crafted thriller' with 'remarkable performances'

The investigative thriller Lost, starring Yami Gautam, Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, and Pia Bajpiee among others, is streaming on ZEE5.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 04:25 PM IST

Lost poster/Yami Gautam Twitter

Headlined by Yami Gautam, the investigative thriller Lost has been released on the streaming platform ZEE5 on Thursday, February 16. Inspired by true events, the film also stars Pankaj Kapur, Neil Bhoopalam, Rahul Khanna, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles.

Set in Kolkata, Yami Gautam plays a dynamic crime reporter Vidhi Sahani who is on a relentless search for the truth behind the sudden disappearance of a young college student and theatre activist Ishan Bharti, played by Tushar Panday. However, Rahul Khanna as the politician Varman becomes an obstacle in her search to find Ishan.

Lost has received positive reviews from viewers who have seen the film and shared their thoughts on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. One user wrote, "#Lost is a supremely crafted thriller with all the elements woven in the plot to keep the audiences hooked till the very end. @yamigautam has proven yet again that she can pull off such intense roles with wonderful ease. A very sincere performance by a capable actor. Do not miss it".

"Mam, as Viidhi Sahani you have done a fantastic job. Excellent movie, just an excellent movie. Search for Satyameve Jayate has begun. Fantastic work mam", wrote another user replying to Yami. Another review read, "#Lost review- It’s gripping, engaging & sensitive. Just the kind of drama you need in a thriller. Bunch of supremely talented actors but one who shines out is @yamigautam what a performance! Her eyes just emote every bit of emotion. Highly recommended #LostOnZEE5".

Lost is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, who made his Bollywood debut seven years back with the legal thriller Pink starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Kishor Arora, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Sam Fernandes, and Indrani Mukherjee.

