Lost Twitter review: Netizens hail Yami Gautam-starrer as 'supremely crafted thriller' with 'remarkable performances'

Headlined by Yami Gautam, the investigative thriller Lost has been released on the streaming platform ZEE5 on Thursday, February 16. Inspired by true events, the film also stars Pankaj Kapur, Neil Bhoopalam, Rahul Khanna, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles.

Set in Kolkata, Yami Gautam plays a dynamic crime reporter Vidhi Sahani who is on a relentless search for the truth behind the sudden disappearance of a young college student and theatre activist Ishan Bharti, played by Tushar Panday. However, Rahul Khanna as the politician Varman becomes an obstacle in her search to find Ishan.

Lost has received positive reviews from viewers who have seen the film and shared their thoughts on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. One user wrote, "#Lost is a supremely crafted thriller with all the elements woven in the plot to keep the audiences hooked till the very end. @yamigautam has proven yet again that she can pull off such intense roles with wonderful ease. A very sincere performance by a capable actor. Do not miss it".

"Mam, as Viidhi Sahani you have done a fantastic job. Excellent movie, just an excellent movie. Search for Satyameve Jayate has begun. Fantastic work mam", wrote another user replying to Yami. Another review read, "#Lost review- It’s gripping, engaging & sensitive. Just the kind of drama you need in a thriller. Bunch of supremely talented actors but one who shines out is @yamigautam what a performance! Her eyes just emote every bit of emotion. Highly recommended #LostOnZEE5".

#Lost is supremely crafted thriller with all the elements woven in the plot to keep the audiences hooked till the very end.@yamigautam has proven yet again that she can pull off such intense roles with wonderful ease. A very sincere performance by a capable actor. Do not miss it pic.twitter.com/zjZ2yzEUp9 — Darshan Barot (@darshanbarot) February 16, 2023

Easily @yamigautam career best performance till date. #pankajkapur and #rahulkhanna are brilliant too. After PINK @aniruddhatony scores yet another winner. — Meeraj (@meerajrules) February 15, 2023

#Lost as an investigative thriller that packs in a lot, losing cohesion of what it ultimately wanted to say. #YamiGautam is dependable, inquisitive of the case with convincing acts by #PankajKapur & #RahulKhanna but the narrative gets muddled, hampering its overall impact! pic.twitter.com/vdbQsSc2FV — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) February 16, 2023

@yamigautam what a performance

A highly recommended movie

Very delightful to watch you on the screen

You are my favorite actress of all time pic.twitter.com/psDJSswbC2 February 16, 2023

Mam, as vidhi sahani you have done a fantastic job. Excellent movie..just excellent movie. After A THURSDAY this is the movie. Search for satyameva jayate has begun. Fantastic work mam. — saptarshibose (@saptarshibose19) February 15, 2023

Lost is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, who made his Bollywood debut seven years back with the legal thriller Pink starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Kishor Arora, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Sam Fernandes, and Indrani Mukherjee.



