Lived in chawl with 5 friends, was rejected by NSD thrice, wanted to kill himself; do you know this National Awardee?

This three-time National Award winner was asked to 'get out' after his first shot, and he was told that he would never make it to the big screen. Trigger warning: This article does have a mention of self-harm.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 02:54 PM IST

Brazilian soccer legend Pele once said, "Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do." Today we are discussing an actor who has been in the film industry for 29 years, and he's hailed as one of the most talented artistes Bollywood has. 

This three-time National Award-winner has made his way from a one-minute cameo in Drohkaal (1994), leading off-beat cinema like Shool, Pinjar, and Aks, to achieving commercial success with Raajneeti, Gangs of Wasseypur, Satyameva Jayate, and the much-recent Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. Yes, we are talking about Manoj Bajpayee. 

When a demotivated Manoj Bajapayee decided to end his life

This will certainly shock you. In an interview, Manoj Bajpayee admitted that the rejections he faced in his initial career were disheartening to such an extent that wanted to kill himself. Manoj revealed that he was rejected from the National School of Drama (NSD) thrice, and this made him depressed and suicidal. 

While speaking to Humans of Bombay, Manoj said, "People back home called me ‘good for nothing’ but I turned a blind eye. I was an outsider, trying to fit in. So, I taught myself English & Hindi, Bhojpuri was a big part of how I spoke. I then applied to NSD but was rejected thrice. I was close to committing suicide, so my friends would sleep next to me and not leave me alone. They kept me going until I was accepted."

Manoj shared a chawl with five friends and was asked to leave after his first shot

While striving to enter Bollywood, Manoj rented a chawl with five friends. Manoj never thought that finding work opportunities would be so tough in Bollywood. Manoj said, "I rented a chawl with 5 friends and looked for work, but got no roles. Once, an AD tore my photo and I’ve lost 3 projects in a day. I was even told to ‘get out’ after my 1st shot. I didn’t fit the ideal ‘hero’ face, so they thought I’d never make it to the big screen." 

All said and done, today Manoj is one of the most credible faces we have in our film industry. Manoj's journey inspires us to keep punching and walk that extra mile that leads us to our dreams. On the work front, Manoj was last seen in Joram.

