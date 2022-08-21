Liger star Vijay Deverakonda reveals he watches his own films in theatres wearing burqa

Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

The Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda is set to make his Bollywood debut with the action drama Liger in which he plays a mixed martial arts (MMA) sportsperson. Ananya Panday stars opposite the Arjun Reddy star in the Puri Jagannadh directorial slated to release in theatres on August 25.

In a recent promotional interview, Vijay revealed that he watches his own films in theatres wearing a burqa and also shared the experience when he saw his 2019 Telugu romantic drama Dear Comrade co-starring his rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna in the theatres secretly.

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Vijay said, "Sometimes what I do is I wear a burqa and go into theatres and sit amongst the audience and watch (my films). If you see a burqa-clad tall person around you, it could probably be me. So I went for Dear Comrade like that and I saw a reaction where the audience was cheering for any confrontational scene but I wouldn't give them a fight because it would go into dialogue."

"It would move into another scene and I could see them all to just get there and then, you just don't give them that closure. They are looking at me differently than how I am looking at myself. Their perception of me is very different. I need to give them that moment to just let out and cheer and enjoy and not burden with like severe emotions", Vijay concluded.



Talking about Liger, apart from the two leads, the film also marks the Indian cinema debut of former American professional boxer Mike Tyson. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande will also be seen in the film shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages. Apart from these two languages, Liger will also be released in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada in theatres worldwide.