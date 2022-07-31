Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Liger star Ananya Panday give fashion goals in short yellow dress

Ananya Panday, who will be seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda, looked sizzling hot in yellow dress.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 03:18 PM IST

Liger star Ananya Panday give fashion goals in short yellow dress
Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Liger actress Ananya Panday, on Sunday, was seen giving us major fashion goals in a sexy short yellow dress. She was looking mesmerizing in her outfit while posing for the cameras.

The video of the Liger actress has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayno on Instagram. Sharing the clip, the page wrote, "Ananya Panday on the sets of TV show." Her fans started dropping hearts under the post as soon as this video went viral. One of them wrote, "She looks great." Another said, " She is so pretty." The third person commented, "she looks better than Kriti Sanon."

Watch video:

Recently, Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda appeared on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee with Karan season 7. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker even asked Ananya, daughter of Chunky Panday, about her friendship with Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Khan, and Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan. Karan then asked that if she or Shanaya had an 'older brother crush' on Suhana's brother Aryan Khan during their growing-up days.

Ananya answered that she thought Aryan is really cute and she indeed had a crush on him. When Karan further prodded her that why didn't her crush 'fructify', Ananya said, "Ask him" and added that it would have been like a movie if the two childhood sweethearts came together.

Talking about Liger, apart from the two leads, the film also marks the Indian cinema debut of former American professional boxer Mike Tyson. Vijay plays an MMA artist in the film set for theatrical release on August 25, 2022, in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Apart from Liger, Ananya also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in her pipeline which also features Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The film will come out next year, though its official release date hasn't been announced yet.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Top ITBP officer Sanjay Arora named new Delhi Police Commissioner
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.