Liger star Ananya Panday give fashion goals in short yellow dress

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Liger actress Ananya Panday, on Sunday, was seen giving us major fashion goals in a sexy short yellow dress. She was looking mesmerizing in her outfit while posing for the cameras.

The video of the Liger actress has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayno on Instagram. Sharing the clip, the page wrote, "Ananya Panday on the sets of TV show." Her fans started dropping hearts under the post as soon as this video went viral. One of them wrote, "She looks great." Another said, " She is so pretty." The third person commented, "she looks better than Kriti Sanon."

Watch video:

Recently, Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda appeared on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee with Karan season 7. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker even asked Ananya, daughter of Chunky Panday, about her friendship with Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Khan, and Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan. Karan then asked that if she or Shanaya had an 'older brother crush' on Suhana's brother Aryan Khan during their growing-up days.

Ananya answered that she thought Aryan is really cute and she indeed had a crush on him. When Karan further prodded her that why didn't her crush 'fructify', Ananya said, "Ask him" and added that it would have been like a movie if the two childhood sweethearts came together.

Talking about Liger, apart from the two leads, the film also marks the Indian cinema debut of former American professional boxer Mike Tyson. Vijay plays an MMA artist in the film set for theatrical release on August 25, 2022, in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Apart from Liger, Ananya also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in her pipeline which also features Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The film will come out next year, though its official release date hasn't been announced yet.