Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad visits Sushant Singh Rajput's house in Patna to pay condolences

Ravi Shankar Prasad shared photos of his visit to Sushant Singh Rajput's house in Patna.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2020, 07:37 PM IST

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad visited Sushant Singh Rajput's house in Patna to pay condolences to his family. Prasad took to his Instagram page and shared a video and a few photos of paying tribute to the late actor. SSR passed away on June 14, 2020, due to suicide and the funeral was held on Monday. In the video, he is seen offering flowers to Sushant's photo and the minister also spoke to the family.

Prasad wrote, "Visited Patna home of Sushant Singh Rajput. Met his family members. Paid my condolences. ‬‪A super talented actor with great promise had to meet such an unfortunate end. Creative acting in films is left poorer with his sad demise. He had to achieve great heights. He deserved more..."

He concluded by putting the following hashtags, "#sushantsinghrajput #ssr #bollywood #star #goodbye #last #tributes #talent #condolences #patnadiaries #patnalikes #Bihar #biharsehai #film #india #Bharat #wemissyou #kaipoche #msdhoni #kedarnath #chichore #sonchiraiya #pk #rabta #Salute".

On Thursday, Sushant's ashes were immersed in Ganga river in Patna by his family. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who came from the US wrote about the same on her Facebook page. Her post read as "Reached my Patna`s home safely yesterday. Thanks to everyone who was praying and who helped in the process. It was hassle-free. Today we will be doing Asthi Visarjan (ashes immersion) for Bhai. I again want to ask all to pray for him and send him off with all the fond memories and unconditional love in your hearts. Let`s celebrate his life and give him a very loving and happy farewell."

