KRK calls this Bollywood actor 'kallu bhai', says 'nobody can become a superstar because of superstar wife'

Netizens thrashed Kamaal R Khan calling him 'racist' and defended the Bollywood actor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 10:20 AM IST

KRK/File photo

Kamaal R Khan, who is referred to as KRK, has once again launched a fresh attack against a Bollywood star, and this time, has also not spared the actor for his marriage. Calling Vicky Kaushal 'kallu bhai, he listed down his previous four films and labelled their box office statuses.

Taking to his Twitter on Friday, June 16, morning, the self-proclaimed critic wrote, "These are last 4 flop films of Kallu Bhai! 1) Sardar Udham Singh! 2) Bhoot! 3) Govinda Naam Mera! 4) Zara hatke Zara Bachke! It’s proof that he is a good supporting actor but not a solo star."

In another tweet, he wrote, "Vicky Kaushal thought that he will become a big super star after getting married with Katrina, while it’s not true at all. Nobody can become a super star because of super star wife. An actor can become super star only because of his own fan following." For the unversed, Vicky tied the knot with Katrina Kaif in December 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. 

Some netizens thrashed KRK and even called him 'racist' and defended Vicky saying that Sardar Udham and Govina Naam Mera were OTT releases with the former being a brilliant film. Others also replied in comments that Vicky's latest release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has brought audiences back to theaters and is a bonafide hit. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Sam Bahadur, the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, for which he reunites with his Raazi director Meghna Gulzar. The film, which is set to release on December 1, has Sanya Malhotra playing Siloo Manekshah, the wife of the former Chief of the Army Staff, and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

