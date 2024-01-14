Headlines

Konkona Sen Sharma says Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is not 'my kind of film': 'I don’t want to see violence, sex just for...'

Talking about her Wake Up Sid co-star Ranbir Kapoor's recent blockbuster Animal, Konkona Sen Sharma said that she doesn't have a problem with depicting violence and sex on screen as long as it's justified in the story. The actress is currently promoting her recent web series Killer Soup.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

Amid viewers expressing a divided opinion on the recent Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, with some delivering high praise for the film while others signalling their dismay at its depiction of violence and misogyny, Konkona Sen Sharma has sought to justify the portrayal of violence in the movie.

In an interview with ANI, the actress said, "I don’t have a problem with depicting violence on screen as long as there is very good reason for it. Even sex. I don’t have a problem with viewing sex but I don’t want to be there just for the sake of it. I don’t want to see violence just for the sake of it. I don’t want to see sex for the sake of it."

"There has to be a reason why it’s there in the film because it connects to the characters or it connects to the plot, or whatever it has to justify itself. That is one thing, why is it there? What is the intent of the director?", Konkona added, who has notably starred opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the 2009 romantic drama Wake Up Sid. The two actors have recently reprised their roles from the Ayan Mukerji film for a series of commercials.

The actress-filmmaker further stated that she hasn't watched Animal till now. "From what I understand and I may be mistaken, I've not watched Animal because I don’t feel it’s my kind of film. I haven’t been drawn to the film even from the reviews and things. Also, I’m aware of his previous work and he stands by that work, the director and where a certain violence has been made acceptable in relationships and that is not what I stand for. Now, if it’s done very well. I don’t mind watching it. But that’s not what I’ve heard. And I don’t think I’m the target audience anyway. Millions of people are watching it, so it’s doing very well and they don’t need me," she said.

Talking about the kind of cinema she wants to be part of, the actress-filmmaker said, "I don’t think commercial (cinema) because that’s not my space. I don’t relate to it myself because I didn’t grow up watching it. So I don’t have that kind of nostalgia or attachment or some childhood memory to it, either. I would like to be part of films like Mira Nair’s films. I feel at home in Monsoon Wedding or The Namesake or like those kind of films one feels at home like in my mother’s (film director, screenwriter and actor Aparna Sen) films."

Konkona Sen Sharma is currently promoting her recent web series Killer Soup, in which she plays the leading role along with Manoj Bajpayee. Directed and created by Abhishek Chaubey, the show premiered on Netflix on January 11 and opened to positive reviews from audiences and critics.

READ | Ranbir Kapoor says Animal succeeded despite 'a section of people having an issue' with film: 'Nothing goes beyond...'

 

 

