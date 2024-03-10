Twitter
Know how much Akshay Kumar charged to perform at 3 am at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Akshay Kumar delivered an energetic performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration. In a video posted by a paparazzi on Instagram, he was seen dancing to some hit Bollywood songs.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 10, 2024, 07:54 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Akshay Kumar
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat created a historic moment. The three-day star-studded event, celebrating the couple's love, witnessed the presence of numerous celebrities from the entertainment industry.

After eight years, pop sensation Rihanna delivered her first full concert. The event also featured a legendary performance by Bollywood's three Khans – Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Salman, who joined forces for an iconic act. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, expecting their first child, showcased their dandiya skills. Additionally, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Khushi Kapoor danced to the tunes of Bole Chudiyan with designer Manish Malhotra.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@snehzala)

After witnessing snippets from the lavish Ambani celebration, many fans may have been inspired to dream of having celebrities at their weddings. Reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan performed at the event without charging any fees. It's not just the Khans; Akshay Kumar, known for his disciplined lifestyle, reportedly performed at 3 am without charging a fee.

While talking about his energetic performance at the Ambani bash, Akshay Kumar told Hindustan Times, “It happened around 3 in the morning. It was grand of course, but besides that the Ambani family was so loving and caring, they left no stone unturned to make everyone feel included. Anant and Radhika were very gracious hosts, may Mahakaal bless the happy couple.”

Akshay Kumar delivered an energetic performance at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebration, in a video posted by a paparazzi on Instagram, Akshay was seen dancing with a dhol in his hand, entertaining the audience. The actor performed to some of his hit songs and dedicated the Punjabi song Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha to the couple.

Akshay Kumar, known for his disciplined lifestyle, recently shared insights into his daily routine. In a conversation at Amar Ujala Samvad, the actor revealed that he wakes up at 4 am every morning, reserving that early time for himself.

