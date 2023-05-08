Kirti Kulhari chops off her long hair, shares her new look: Watch

Credit: Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari has stunned everyone after chopping off her long tresses into a crew cut. She said she has not done it for a role but for herself, feel empowered.

took to Instagram reels, where she shared a video montage of herself in her new look. She captioned it, "New endings, new beginnings. Decided to do this a month back and here I am, having done it. I work in an industry where being a heroine comes with its own set of restrictions and limitations."

She further mentioned, "Long hair or at least shoulder length hair is an unsaid mandate. Here I am, almost 15 years later, in the industry, doing my thing. I have no time to not do what I want to do... and each time I have done something which is not the norm, I have felt empowered and nothing short of it."

She mentioned, "Here I am, making another such choice and living my life my way. Thank you Aavni @happyinthehead for always being my partner in crime. Only love for you... PS: no it`s for not any role. It`s FOR ME..." Kirthi's fans were excited to see her embrace a new haircut and live life her way.

On the personal front, In April 2021, Kirti Kulhari announced separation from her husband Saahil Sehgal. The couple was married for five years and are leading separate lives. During an interview, Kirti opened up about parting ways from Saahil and went on to call marriage 'overrated'. The actor also said that she can do everything she wants to do without the 'marriage' word being attached to it.

Kirti told Siddharth Kannan, "I started feeling it through the marriage… I am not saying love is overrated or companionship is overrated. I am saying marriage, as a concept, is overrated. I can be in love with someone, I can have a beautiful relationship with someone and I can still choose to not be married to that person."

The 'Four More Shots Please' actor went on to say, "This idea of marriage that exists in our society, this was my conditioning as well. But through the marriage, I realised… I said, ‘What is it about marriage as a concept that we make such a hawa (big deal) out of?’ Yes, marriage is important for the social structure and this and that, but I think beyond everything, a marriage needs to happen between two people. Their hearts need to be connected." (With inputs from IANS)

