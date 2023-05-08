'My baby, my bomma': Conman Sukesh promises 'super surprise' for Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday, sends love letter

File Photo

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez from Mandoli jail, promising her a 'super surprise' for her birthday on August 11.

In the letter, released through his advocate Anant Malik on Thursday, Sukesh expressed his love for Jacqueline and how much he has missed her. He also praised her performance at the recent Filmfare Awards, calling her a "superstar" and confessing his love for her.

"My love, my baby Jacqueline, my bomma I watched the Filmfare Awards on April 28, I should confess that you were outstanding, and your performance was the best. In the whole show your dance act was the showstopper baby, you were elegant, classy, super-hot and you have made me in love with you even more crazier all over again. I just have no words, you are a Bom, Super Star, My Baby Girl," Sukesh`s letter read.

"I am blessed to have you in my life, My Queen. Botta Bomma, I love you to bits my everything, every second it`s only about you, you know how crazily I love you, also know how crazily you love me.

"I have been missing you way too much... Also I have a super surprise for your birthday, you are gonna love it, I am keeping my promise! Can`t wait! Baby I just want you to keep smiling, I am here, the countdown for the truth has begun, don`t worry baby," the letter added.

It remains to be seen what the "super surprise" is that Sukesh has promised Jacqueline on her birthday.

Chandrashekhar is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh. Chandrashekhar and his associates reportedly took money from Aditi posing as government officials and promising to secure bail for her husband who was in jail in a money laundering case.

Earlier, Sukesh in a press statement issued through his lawyers Anant Malik and AK Singh stated that Nora always brainwashed him against Jacqueline, so she wanted him to leave Jacqueline and start dating her.

“Nora used to try calling me at least 10 times a day and if I don’t answer the call she used to keep on calling me. As I and Jacqueline were in a serious relationship, I started avoiding Nora, but she kept irritating me by calling and also, asking me to help bobby (Nora’s relative) in setting up a music production company which I did. She also kept sending me multiple pictures of Hermes bags and jewelry that she wanted, which I obliged by giving her, which she was using till date, ask her to produce one bill of Hermes bags that she has, she can never produce as she does not have, as the bags are worth more than Rs 2 crores", claims Sukesh. (With inputs from IANS and PTI)

READ | Nora Fatehi says Sukesh Chandrashekhar sought 'undue favours' from her: 'Promised big house, luxurious lifestyle if...'