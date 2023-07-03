Search icon
Khushi Kapoor breaks the internet with her sexy bikini photo; Janhvi Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry react

Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are all set to make their Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's musical romantic drama The Archies.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 08:46 AM IST

Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of producer-actor Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, set the internet on fire when she dropped her sexy photo in a bikini on Sunday, July 2. Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi was flaunting her washboard abs in the picture, which has now gone viral on social media.

Khushi had dropped a bunch of six photos on her Instagram, including a couple of her taking selfies, pictures of her pet dogs, a photo in which she is seen smiling, and herself in a bold bikini. She put a white heart emoji as her caption to the post, which got flooded with red hearts from her fan and followers.

Her sister Janhvi Kapoor called her "prettiest", and her friend and social media sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry wrote, "Fresh", adding eyes with red hearts emojis. Manish Malhotra dropped a pink heart, a sparkling heart, and two red hearts encircling each other emojis.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Khushi Kapoor (@khushi05k)

Meanwhile, Khushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the musical romantic drama The Archies, based on the popular American comics of the same name. It also marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. 

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film will premiere on Netflix later this year. The Archies teaser, unveiled recently at the annual Netflix event in Tudum, divided viewers, with half of them calling it 'not relatable', while the other half said they can't wait to watch the film, which also features Aditi Dot, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda in prominent roles.

READ | Zoya Akhtar hits back at trolls calling The Archies 'too white': 'How do we define what an Indian looks like'

