Kho Gaye Hum Kahan trailer: Ananya, Adarsh, Siddhant strive to balance love, friendship while exploring digital world

The trailer gives a glimpse into the life of three best friends played by Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav, and Siddhant Chaturvedi who tries to maintain a balance between their virtual and real life. The film shows the three struggling to navigate their love life in the coming of the digital age and supporting each other throughout. The trailer also promises drama that happens between three friends.

Netizens also shared their views on the trailer of the film. One of the comments read, "This is going to be epic because it genuinely showed the reality of today's saddest generation." Another wrote, "Storyline seems compelling." Another wrote, "I absolutely love the concept and the trailer is also a blast."



Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav felt that the film mirrors the spirit of this generation. In a joint statement, they said, “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan uniquely represents millennials and Gen Z, echoing their lives lived out both on social media and in the real world. It's a story that needs to be told, a story our generation will wholeheartedly connect with and we couldn’t be more proud to have been a part of it. The best part is that during filming, we immersed ourselves so deeply in our roles that our on-screen friendship seamlessly transformed into real camaraderie off-camera. We can’t wait for Netflix audiences around the world to discover our labor of love.”



Arjun Varain Singh shared that his directorial debut was his way of telling a story about the generation he grew up with, saying, “I wanted to share a story close to my heart, about the people I cherish and grew up with. The twenties mark the most exciting yet daunting chapter of life and navigating through that maze while growing up in the digital age, amidst the chaotic world of social media can be even more overwhelming. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan features an incredibly talented cast who brought this story to life with their utmost dedication and belief. This story will belong to our generation when it releases on Netflix on December 26, and I am super thrilled for audiences to discover the joy of friendship on-screen.”



Directed by newcomer Arjun Varain Singh, who also co-wrote it with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the film chronicles the lives of three twenty-something friends, Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), as they explore the digital world and support one another in their search for authenticity amidst their virtual lives. Produced by Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and Tiger Baby’s Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan will be streaming exclusively on Netflix from December 26, 2023.