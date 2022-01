Today is Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's one-month wedding anniversary, and the two can be seen looking overjoyed in a photo posted by Katrina.

Katrina captioned the adorable photo as ‘Happy one month my heart’

Take a look at the photo here-

On December 9, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.