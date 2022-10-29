Katrina Kaif to collaborate with YouTuber Amit Bhadana for new project

Amit Bhadana/Instagram

Katrina Kaif is currently preoccupied with promoting her new movie Phone Bhoot, in which she shares the lead role with actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

In the midst of a hectic schedule, a new development has come to light. Amit Bhadana, a well-known comedian and YouTuber, and Katrina are working together on a project, Katrina disclosed on her Instagram account.

Check out the photo here:

Bhadana, who has more than 24.1 million YouTube subscribers, will soon be featured on the platform with Katrina Kaif.

o has over 24.1 million followers on YouTube will be seen soon on the digital platform with Katrina Kaif. Taking to Instagram to reveal this news, Bhadana wrote, “Aaj yeh hua, Uff. Shandar Din, Behetrin Kaam. Utna Hi Achha Yeh Insaan. Thank you @katrinakaif Ati Sundar Shoot, Video Super Soon. #KatrinaKaif #AmitBhadana #NewVideo”

In an exclusive conversation with DNA India, Katrina and Ishaan talked about how the trio developed their chemistry in the film.

When we asked the two of them how much time it took for the three of time to build their chemistry, Katrina said, "I think it was pretty instantaneous, I think the dynamic between all of us wasn't cultivated, it was very easy, very effortless, I think it happened organically. All of us are actually, a little bit similar in the way that we are on set and in our approach to our work, I think we all take the same amount of personal responsibility for making a scene good, so I think that is something that helped us to really get on the same page. We all felt the certain responsibility that if the scene is not working somehow, we have to find a way rather than wait for someone to tell us what to do."

Also read: Phone Bhoot stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter disclose why they agreed to be part of horror-comedy | Exclusive

Phone Bhoot releases in cinemas on November 4. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the horror-comedy is produced by Excel Entertainment, which is headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.