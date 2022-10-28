Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter open up on their chemistry in Phone Bhoot, say 'we felt the responsibility...' | Exclusive

Phone Bhoot clashes with Huma Qureshi-Sonakshi Sinha starrer Double XL and Janhvi Kapoor's survival thriller Mili at the box office.

Reported By:Aman Wadhwa| Edited By: Aman Wadhwa |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 01:27 PM IST

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter open up on their chemistry in Phone Bhoot, say 'we felt the responsibility...' | Exclusive
Phone Bhoot poster/Twitter

After the hilarious episode on Koffee With Karan Season 7, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen sharing screen space together on the big screen in the upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot. In an exclusive conversation with DNA India, Katrina and Ishaan talked about how the trio developed their chemistry in the film.

When we asked the two of them how much time it took for the three of time to build their chemistry, Katrina said, "I think it was pretty instantaneous, I think the dynamic between all of us wasn't cultivated, it was very easy, very effortless, I think it happened organically. All of us are actually, a little bit similar in the way that we are on set and in our approach to our work, I think we all take the same amount of personal responsibility for making a scene good, so I think that is something that helped us to really get on the same page. We all felt the certain responsibility that if the scene is not working somehow, we have to find a way rather than wait for someone to tell us what to do."

READ | Phone Bhoot stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter disclose why they agreed to be part of horror-comedy | Exclusive

Ishaan poured in his thoughts as well as he added, "I think she is so wonderful, sincere and hardworking, and of course, Sid (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and I are full of beans and fire, we are starting out and we are really excited about our journeys ahead, if I may speak for him as well. So we all bought certain energies to the set. And the work for us was to find our characters individually and see how they play off with each other. We had the kind of dynamic that was established on the first day itself. She is very chilled out so she put us at ease, we didn't feel like we have to be on our tippy toes around her. We could crack jokes, we could be open with her, we could fool around with her, and we brought that it (to the sets)."

Phone Bhoot releases in cinemas on November 4. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the horror-comedy is produced by Excel Entertainment, which is headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Laal Singh Chaddha, Maja Ma, Raksha Bandhan, OTT releases to binge-watch
APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary: Inspirational quotes by the former President and 'Missile Man of India'
Diwali 2022: Know how to celebrate Diwali without crackers this year
ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2022: Players who may announce retirement from the shortest format after mega event
From Ekta Kapoor's XXX to Mastizaade: Erotic films and web series that sparked controversy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CAT Admit Card 2022 released at iimcat.ac.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.