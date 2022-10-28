Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter open up on their chemistry in Phone Bhoot, say 'we felt the responsibility...' | Exclusive

Phone Bhoot poster/Twitter

After the hilarious episode on Koffee With Karan Season 7, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen sharing screen space together on the big screen in the upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot. In an exclusive conversation with DNA India, Katrina and Ishaan talked about how the trio developed their chemistry in the film.

When we asked the two of them how much time it took for the three of time to build their chemistry, Katrina said, "I think it was pretty instantaneous, I think the dynamic between all of us wasn't cultivated, it was very easy, very effortless, I think it happened organically. All of us are actually, a little bit similar in the way that we are on set and in our approach to our work, I think we all take the same amount of personal responsibility for making a scene good, so I think that is something that helped us to really get on the same page. We all felt the certain responsibility that if the scene is not working somehow, we have to find a way rather than wait for someone to tell us what to do."



Ishaan poured in his thoughts as well as he added, "I think she is so wonderful, sincere and hardworking, and of course, Sid (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and I are full of beans and fire, we are starting out and we are really excited about our journeys ahead, if I may speak for him as well. So we all bought certain energies to the set. And the work for us was to find our characters individually and see how they play off with each other. We had the kind of dynamic that was established on the first day itself. She is very chilled out so she put us at ease, we didn't feel like we have to be on our tippy toes around her. We could crack jokes, we could be open with her, we could fool around with her, and we brought that it (to the sets)."

Phone Bhoot releases in cinemas on November 4. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the horror-comedy is produced by Excel Entertainment, which is headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.