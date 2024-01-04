Headlines

Katrina Kaif sits on Vicky Kaushal’s lap as they welcome 2024's first sunrise on New Year getaway in Rajasthan, see pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal rang in the New Year in Rajasthan, sharing some pictures from their getaway.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 06:45 AM IST

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif from their New Year getaway (Pictures: Instagram)
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal rang in the New Year in Rajasthan in what has become an almost annual ritual for the couple. The two had tied the knot in the state as well back in 2021. Katrina took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some glimpses from their special vacation, including a couple of loved-up pictures of the two of them enjoying a desert sunrise.

Katrina shared a carousel post on her Instagram on Wednesday. “Teen khoobsurat din… pyaar, araam, sunsets aur thand! New Year mana liya (Three beautiful days, love, rest, sunsets, and chill, celebrated the New Year)… now it’s time for #MerryChristmas,” she wrote in the caption referring to their vacation as well as her upcoming film Merry Christmas, which releases later this month.

The pictures show Katrina, dressed in a tartan-pattern dress, giving various poses for the camera standing amid sand dunes. In one of the pictures, she can be seen sitting on Vicky’s lap as they look on at the sunrise from their special breakfast table in the middle of the desert. Another picture shows Katrina taking a selfie as she looks at the camera while Vicky gazes at her.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The pictures were a hit among the fans, many of whom praised how natural and candid they looked. One wrote, “Y’all make me believe in a fairytale ending!!!! Literally couple goals.” Another chimed in, “So much love between these two.” Many others shared season’s greetings for the couple. Vicky had shared a glimpse of their vacation on his Instagram earlier on Tuesday.

Katrina and Vicky had tied the knot in December 2021 in a private ceremony at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple has returned to Rajasthan for New Year ever since. Vicky was recently seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, which was a success at the box office. He also had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Katrina will soon be seen on screen in Shriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas.

