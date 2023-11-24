Headlines

Vicky Kaushal recalls when Katrina Kaif threatened to cancel wedding due to this reason: 'Shaadi rehne do agar...'

Vicky Kaushal recalls when Katrina Kaif threatened to cancel wedding due to this reason: 'Shaadi rehne do agar...'

Vicky Kaushal shares an anecdote when Katrina Kaif threatened him to cancel the wedding.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 05:13 PM IST

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The couple tied the knot in an intimate but lavish wedding ceremony in Udaipur in 2021. As Vicky is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Sam Bahadur, during one of his interviews, the actor talked about how Katrina once threatened him to call off the wedding. 

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal shared an anecdote related to Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and revealed that he was threatened by Katrina when he was asked to rejoin the shoot 2 days after the marriage. The actor said, "I have done half of the film’s shooting before my marriage and then I took off for my marriage. Right after the marriage, within two days, they were calling me on the set. Toh fir mujh dhamki mil gayi thi ki tumhe do din baad set pe hi jana hai toh shaadi rehne hi do (Then I got the threat that if you have to go to the set in two days then don’t get married). Then I said ‘no’ and I went to the sets of the film after five days."

In the same interview, when asked if he discusses script or work-related things with Katrina Kaif, the actor said, "Nahi, itna work discuss nahi hota. Ki scripts aur films aur ye woh. (No, we don’t discuss work too much. Not about scripts and all). Of course, it's such an integral part of our lives. We both belong to the same profession so of course wo wali baat cheet mein baat to hoti hai. But it has been beautiful, it really has been beautiful."

He added, "It really is a blessing to find that companion for yourself where you truly feel like you've come back home. I don't know how to describe it in words, but it's a very sukoon wala feeling. (It’s a very peaceful feeling). It's nice. It's your grounding, it's your axis. You know that this is your ground zero." 

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Sam Bahadur which is set to clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Helmed by Meghna Gulzaar, the movie also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh and is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 1. 

