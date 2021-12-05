Katrina Kaif is related to Olympics star Michael Phelps? Here's what we know

Katrina Kaif, who is going to marry Vicky Kaushal in a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan on December 7, 8, and 9, has seven siblings. Three older sisters, three younger sisters, and an older brother make up the Bollywood actress's family. While nothing is known about her siblings, with the exception of Isabelle Kaif, who is a model-actor, a Google search of them shows a surprising thing.

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Michael Phelps is thought to be Katrina Kaif's brother, according to Google. A Google search for "Katrina Kaif's brother" shows the name Michael Duran, but has a stitched portrait of the Bollywood actress and Olympic swimmer.

Take a look-

As mentioned in a News18 report, on Instagram, Katrina Kaif's real brother is identified as Sebastien Laurent Michel. On July 18, 2019, he shared images with some of his sisters, including one with Katrina Kaif. On Friday, he also shared a tale on Instagram showing a drink glass against the backdrop of the Mumbai skyline. "India feeds the soul; debauchery in a different environment," he captioned the shot. According to reports, the photo was taken at Katrina Kaif's Mumbai house.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's family members and other guests are anticipated to fly to the wedding location, Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on December 5 and 6, with the couple arriving on December 6. Varun Dhawan, Rohit Shetty, Natasha Dalal, Shashank Khaitan, and other notable personalities from Bollywood will attend the high-profile wedding. After they return from Rajasthan, the pair plans to have a second reception in Mumbai for their other Bollywood friends.