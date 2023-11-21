Headlines

Kartik Aaryan reacts to his relationships being discussed on KWK 8, netizens take digs at Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar

Kartik Aaryan said that he would have liked if his partner(s) would have respected their relationship and not discuss them in public.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 10:19 AM IST

In the third episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Karan Johar asked Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday on how easy it was for them to remain friends with each other after they both dated the same guy, Kartik Aaryan. Sara and Kartik dated each other while shooting Love Aaj Kal, and Ananya and Kartik dated briefly while shooting Pati, Patni, Aur Woh.

Now, in his recent interview, Kartik Aaryan has reacted strongly to his relationships being discussed on the show. In a conversation with Film Companion, the actor said, "Ek cheez mujhe lagti hai – relationship agar do logo ki hai toh dusre insaan ko bhi woh baatein nahi karni chahiye. Hum sab ko apni relationship ki respect karni chahiye (One thing I believe in is that if a relationship is between two people, the other person should not talk about it. We should all respect our relationships)."

"I expect the same from my (partner). It’s not good for someone to speak about the relationship. If things don’t work out...par jab aap saath hote ho kisike toh you don’t imagine it to be like that. You don’t imagine ke yeh khatam ho jayega. I think you should respect that time, that moment. I think you should respect yourself also. Aap jab woh baat karte ho toh aisa nahin hai ke samne wala ek hee insaan ke baare mein woh soch raha hota hai, woh dono ke baare mein woh soch raha hota hai (When you are with someone, you don’t imagine it to be like that. You don’t imagine that it will end. When you talk about it, it’s not like the other person is only thinking about one person, they are thinking about both).", he further added.

Redditors are now taking digs at Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Karan Johar for discussing Kartik Aaryan to grab more eyeballs on Koffee With Karan 8. A netizen wrote, "He didn’t speak on this subject at all and is doing so for the first time. And good he’s done that. They seem to love to butcher his image. No one is a saint. Not even Kartik. But hello, the old man and the damsels in distress could stop calling out names like this", and another added, "The girls could have chosen to keep silent or edited out the parts but they used it for generating media chatter."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen next in Chandu Champion. The Kabir Khan film is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist. The movie will release in cinemas on June 14 next year. Aaryan also has Aashiqui 3 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in his kitty.

READ | Kartik Aaryan looks 'mass' as he shares photo from 8 minutes long single-shot war scene from Chandu Champion

