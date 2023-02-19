Kartik Aaryan reacts after his pic with Sara Ali Khan goes viral, says 'I was surprised ki ek do hi photo hai'

Credit: File Photo

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who recently appeared in Shehzada, finally broke his silence after his photo with Sara Ali Khan from Udaipur went viral on social media. They were spotted with each other.

Some of the social media users assumed that they might be dating or have teamed up for next project. Now, while speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Kartik said, "We happened to be at the same place. Toh bas waha se kisine photo kheech li thi. Waha bohut saare logo the jo already kheech rahe the. I was surprised ki ek do hi photo hai (So somebody there clicked a picture. There were many people there who were already clicking pictures. I was surprised that there are only one or two photos)."

On being asked if they are doing a film together, he stated, “As of now aesa kuch announcement nahi hai. Aur as of now toh abhi pata nahi mujhe (As of now there is no such announcement. And as of now I don't know anything).”

Kartik and Sara starred together in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama Love Aaj Kal, which was released in the theatres on the occasion of Valentine's Day in 2020. The two actors reportedly dated each other while shooting the film and broke up just before the release. Though Sara and Kartik never acknowledged their relationship, Karan Johar confirmed the same last year in an interview.

On the other hand, the latest Rohit Dhawan directorial is the second time that Kartik has been paired opposite Kriti Sanon after their successful outing in the 2019 romantic comedy Luka Chuppi directed by Laxman Utekar. Their chemistry has been loved by the audiences in both films.

In a recent rapid-fire with ETimes, Kartik was asked if he is presently single, and the actor said, "Yes". Then he was questioned if he has dated Sara and Kriti. For the former, he said "Pass" and for the latter, he said, "No".

