Ronit Roy's 15-year-old son Agasthya Bose Roy impresses netizens with his Hulk-inspired look at Shehzada screening

Ronit Roy with his family at Shehzada screening/Yogen Shah Instagram

Headlined by Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the leading roles, the masala entertainer Shehzada has been released in the theatres worldwide on February 17. The makers held the film screening in Mumbai on Thursday night, which saw many celebrities in attendance including Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and others.

Ronit Roy, who plays Kartik's biological father in the film, also attended the premiere night with his family including his wife Neelam Singh, his mother Dolly Bose Roy, and his 15-year-old son Agasthya Bose Roy. Agasthya's tall height and muscular build grabbed the attention of the netizens who are calling him 'Hulk' and 'Khali'.

Apart from Ronit, Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav, Sachin Khedekar, Ankur Rathee, and Sunny Hinduja in pivotal roles. It is an official remake of Allu Arjun's blockbuster Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released three years back.

Shehzada sees Kartik and Kriti paired opposite each other for the second time after their successful romantic comedy Luka Chuppi, directed by Laxman Utekar, in 2019. In the original Telugu film, Pooja Hegde starred as the leading lady, while Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, and Sunil formed the supporting cast.



The masala entertainer marks the directorial comeback of Varun Dhawan's brother and David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan after seven years. He has previously helmed the romantic comedy Desi Boyz, starring Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, in 2011 and the buddy cop action-comedy Dishoom, led by his own brother Varun Dhawan and John Abraham, in 2016.

Shehzada had been delayed for release by a week given the phenomenal success of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Joh Abraham-starrer actioner Pathaan, which is still running strong in theatres. But this has meant that it is now clashing with the latest Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.