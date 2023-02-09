Sara Ali Khan spotted with Kartik Aaryan in Udaipur, netizens troll her: 'She is coming back after...'

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan

Exes Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were spotted together in Udaipur by paparazzi. Pictures of the two stars, chatting and smiling, were posted by fan clubs and paparazzi accounts on Thursday morning. While no context was provided as to what the two actors were doing there, some claimed they are there to perform at some event. Given their frosty past and Sara’s public comments about Kartik in the past, fans were not too happy with this reunion.

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani posted a couple of pictures of Sara and Kartik in conversation with each other on Wednesday night. The pictures showed the two actors, dressed casually, talking to each other, while other people could be seen in th background as well. “Look who we spotted together,” read the caption. As per sources, the picture is from Udaipur where Sara and Kartik are present to perform at an event.

Fans were divided about the two ex flames ‘reuniting’. Many praised their chemistry. “Sartik is magical, no other couple can match their craze if they are back together,” read one comment. Another wrote, “Hate to admit this but they are still looking in love.” Many others, however, said given that Sara has publicly spoken about Kartik in the past, they should reunite. In the latest season of Koffee With Karan, when asked why her ex was her ex, Sara had replied, “because he is everyone’s ex”. While she did not name Kartik, many fans assumed the jibe was imed at him.

Referring to that, one person wrote, “Kartik don't give her second chance, she is coming back after seeing your success.” Another added, “After all she said about him, how can they still be cordial.” Many other fans, however, adivsed everyone not to jump the gun. “Don’t act like their parents. They know what’s best for them.”

Sara and Kartik starred in Imitiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal together. The couple dated during the filming of the project but broke up right before its release in 2019. The couple never went public but their relationship was confirmed by Karan Johar in an interview last year.