Kartik Aaryan-Karan Johar bond like BFFs, netizens speculate if they've buried the hatchet post Dostana 2 fallout

That actor Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Karan Johar had a fallout over the now temporarily shelved Dostana 2 which the actor was initially part of, is no secret.

However, it seems like the two have finally buried the hatchet. At a recent awards show, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar were seen bonding like BFFs. The two were seen having an uninhibited conversation and even sharing a laugh. The video clip of Kartik and Karan conversing has now gone viral on social media and many are speculating if the two have let bygones be bygones. Some are even pointing out that the media played a crucial role in hyping the alleged rift between the two.

For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan was reportedly ousted from Karan Johar-produced Dostana 2 last year. Later, in a statement, Dharma Productions announced that they will be recasting for Dostana 2 due to professional circumstances, and creative differences. Several media reports had claimed that Kartik was removed from the film due to alleged unprofessional behaviour. The reports also suggested that he had an ugly fight with co-star Janhvi Kapoor because of which their friendship ended in January. Janhvi and Kartik's fight led to the actor's ouster from the film. There is no official confirmation about the same. Meanwhile, Kartik and Karan too refrained from personally commenting on the matter.

In May, when Kartik was asked about his fallout with Karan, an Indian Express report had quoted the actor saying, "I just focus on my work. That's all I would like to say on this." When asked if industry insiders are creating problems for him, he stated, "Nobody has the time for it." He had added, "What happens, at times, is people make 'baat ka batangad' (make a mountain out of a molehill). There is nothing more to it. No one has so much time (to think so much). Everybody just wants to work, do good work. Other than that, things are just rumours."