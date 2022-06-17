Kartik Aaryan ignores Karan Johar at award night, netizens brutally troll filmmaker

Kartik Aaryan- Karan Johar

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar are having bad blood after their professional fallout. However, they were bumped into each other at an event, and Aaryan dodged an awkward moment by ignoring him. Kartik is currently the hottest property of Bollywood. His latest horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is still raking money, and it is still getting love from moviegoers. Before Kartik proved his worth with films like Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he was surrounded by bad press and negative media reports. After getting replaced in Karan Johar's Dostana 2, there were rumours that Aaryan was being unprofessional, and thus, Karan had to take this decision.

Kartik dismissed these rumours with his box office performance, and he's being hailed as the next superstar. Last night, Pyaar Ka Punchnama star attended a style awards night, and he was also awarded as the stylish male actor too. However, Karan was also present at the same event, and there was a moment when they both shared the stage. In one of the clips going viral, actors of JugJugg Jeeyo, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, and Anil Kapoor are dancing on Naach Punjaabaan hookstep. Suddenly, Karan also joined the group, and they all were doing the step, except Kartik. As soon as Johar jumped into the stage, we can see Kartik ignoring the producer, and he didn't even dance with them.

Here's the video

As soon as this clip surfaced, many netizens pointed out Kartik's reaction, and they hailed him for maintaining his self-respect intact. A user asserted, "For me it’s just Karthik standing where he is and not caring of who arrives or not!" Another user asserted, "How grateful is #kartikaaryan here." Many netizens trolled Karan Johar and they were glad that Kartik didn't dance on the hookstep, "Kartik din care n didn't dance too." Another user said, "And Karthik didnt even danced to the the song." A netizen asserted, "Kartik is succeeding without a dharma support because audience is with him." Another netizen added, "Kartik didn't give a SHIT to KJo."

On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Freddy, Captain India, and Karan's JugJugg Jeeyo will release in cinemas on June 24.