Sara Ali Khan poses with Kartik Aaryan as they attend Mumbai event, netizens call it 'awkward moment'

When they were filming Love Aaj Kal 2, there were rumours that Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were dating, but they later broke up. Kartik and Sara reunited under the same roof for an occasion where they posed for pictures after a long time.

Sara can be seen wearing a see-through dress while Kartik is donning a suit.

Watching the viral video, fans commented that the actors' encounter was awkward.





Kartik opened up about his linkup rumour with Sara Ali Khan. During a media conversation, Kartik told Navbharat Time, "No, no. There was nothing promotional there. How do I explain this? No dear, I mean, we are humans as well. Not everything is promotional. This is all that I will say on this topic."

Kartik and Sara were seen together at an event last month. Their fans swarmed Twitter with their photos after their pictures became viral on social media. Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan could be seen conversing in the images that were becoming viral on Twitter. The actress was dressed in shorts, a jacket, and a black sequined bralette top. Kartik Aaryan, meanwhile, wore a white shirt and pants.

For the uninitiated, Sara once admitted on Koffee With Karan that she has a major crush on Kartik Aaryan. Following this, #Sartik gained popularity. In the year 2020, they then screen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2.



Sara Ali Khan was most recently seen in Aanand L Rai's directorial Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She is now collaborating with Vikrant Massey on Pawan Kripalani's Gaslight. In addition, she will appear in Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal for the first time.