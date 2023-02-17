Karan Johar's uncle IS Johar married 5 times, asked Pakistan PM Benazir Bhutto to act in films; know all about him

Photo via Pinterest

The Johar family of Bollywood, founders of Dharma Productions, are considered to be one of the pioneers of the industry. The founder of Dharma Production House, Yash Johar, is still considered to be one of the best veteran filmmakers in India. His son Karan Johar is now the face of Dharma and the production house continues to be one of the most revered in the industry.

While almost everyone knows Yash Johar and Karan Johar, many are unaware of Karan's uncle and Yash Johar's elder brother Indrajit Singh Johar (IS Johar) who was also a talented artist of his time. IS Johar had expertise in all genres including direction and acting. IS Johar's 103rd birth anniversary was yesterday - February 16, 2023. There are not any confirmations about IS Johar's relation to Yash Johar or Karan, however, many media reports state that Yash Johar was his younger brother.

More than films and career, IS Johar was always in the headlines for his illustrious personal life

IS Johar has married a total of 5 times in his life and got a divorce from them all. IS Johar was the one who got his name registered in the first registered divorces of independent India. Johar married Ramma Bains in 1943 in Lahore. Johar and Ramma were later divorced making theirs one of the earliest legal divorces in the country.

Throughout his life, IS Johar kept a keen eye on politics as much as he was interested in films. IS Johar had also offered former Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto an offer to become a heroine in films. IS Johar was also called Charlie Chaplin of India but he did not like this title being used on him.

Karan Johar's uncle IS Johar was born in Pakistan and later migrated to India

Inderjeet Singh Johar was born on February 16, 1920, in Talagang City, Talagang Tehsil, Jhelum District, Punjab Province, British India (now within modern-day Chakwal District, Punjab, Pakistan). IS Johar had come to Patiala in the year 1947 to attend a wedding. At the time, riots broke out because of the partition and the IS could never go back to his home. After this, he came to India and then to Mumbai in 1949 after spending a year in Jalandhar.

He did an MA degree in Economics and Politics before completing his LLB. He made his acting debut in the 1949 Hindi comedy action film Ek Thi Ladki.

After coming to Mumbai, IS Johar first started working in the industry as a screenwriter. Throughout his career, Johar directed 12 films and produced 4 films. He also acted in numerous projects in Hindi, Punjabi, and English.

IS Johar's twin brother committed a crime and he had to go to jail

IS Johar also had a twin brother who was exactly like him in appearance. Johar had to go to jail once for his brother's affair. Johar's brother committed the crime and the police caught IS and put him in jail. This story was narrated by IS Johar himself at the 1957 Filmfare. IS had told that his twin brother was of a criminal nature and IS was beaten many times because of him. Not only this, the twin brother had married IS's girlfriend.

IS Johar died in Mumbai, on March 10, 1984.