From Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul to Shaheen Afridi, breathtaking wedding photos of top cricketers

While Hardik Pandya renewed his vows with his wife Natasa Stankovic a few days back, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul had an intimate wedding ceremony in Khandala on January 23.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 17, 2023, 04:46 PM IST

The last few weeks saw a lot of weddings in Bollywood and in the cricket industry. While Hardik Pandya renewed his vows with his wife Natasa Stankovic a few days back, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul had an intimate wedding ceremony in Khandala on January 23. 

Pakistani cricketers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf also recently celebrated their wedding in style. Today, let's take a look at some of the glorious photos of weddings of top cricketers.

1. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty
1/5

Team India opener Kl Rahul married longtime girlfriend Athiya Shetty on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. 

2. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic
2/5

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya got re-married to his wife Natasa Stankovic. The couple had a Christian wedding on February 14 and a marriage with Hindu rituals on February 17 in Udaipur.

3. Haris Rauf and Muzna Masood Malik

Haris Rauf and Muzna Masood Malik
3/5

Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf married model Muzna Masood Malik in a private ceremony in Islamabad on December 25. Their dreamy wedding photos were the talk of the town for a long time. 

4. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha Afridi

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha Afridi
4/5

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi had a grand wedding ceremony where he married Ansha Afridi, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's daughter. The wedding took place in Karachi on February 4.

5. Axar Patel and Meha Patel

Axar Patel and Meha Patel
5/5

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel married his fiance Meha Patel in Vadodara on January 26. The couple shared their dreamy wedding photos on social media after the ceremony. 

(All photos via Instagram and Twitter)

