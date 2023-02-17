From Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul to Shaheen Afridi, breathtaking wedding photos of top cricketers

The last few weeks saw a lot of weddings in Bollywood and in the cricket industry. While Hardik Pandya renewed his vows with his wife Natasa Stankovic a few days back, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul had an intimate wedding ceremony in Khandala on January 23.

Pakistani cricketers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf also recently celebrated their wedding in style. Today, let's take a look at some of the glorious photos of weddings of top cricketers.