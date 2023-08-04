Karan Johar shares intense first look of Lakshya Lalwani-starrer Kill, film to premiere at TIFF 2023

Lakshya Lalwani will finally make his Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions' Kill.

Karan Johar just unveiled a chilling first look of the movie Kill, starring Lakshya Lalwani in the lead. The picture shows the lead staring forward with a bloody gash on his left cheek, being held with a knife to his neck. The filmmaker also revealed that the film will premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023.

Karan took to Instagram on Friday and shared the intriguing first look of the film, featuring Lakshya. In the caption, he wrote, “The journey begins at the Toronto International Film Festival! 'KILL' - an action-packed high octane film starring Lakshya - the next action hero to look out for. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film will premier at Midnight Madness at TIFF 2023. Stay tuned, the official poster and teaser will be announced soon.”

The movie has been directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and is one of just 10 films selected to be screened in the Midnight Madness program at TIFF. The festival will commence from 7 September and conclude on 17 September. The thriller has been produced jointly by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

The film’s star Lakshya Lalwani, also known as Laksh, is a known face in the television circuit, having starred in big and successful shows like Warrior High, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari, and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. He played the lead role in Porus, the most expensive Indian TV show ever made.

Lakshya had signed a three-film deal with Dharma Productions and was set to be launched with Dostana 2 before the film was shelved. He was also signed for Bedadhak, which was also supposed to be Shanaya Kapoor’s debut, but that film was delayed as well. It seems the actor will finally make his film debut now with Kill. He also has Aaghat, opposite Tanya Maniktala, in the pipeline.