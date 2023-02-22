Is Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood debut Bedhadak being revived, co-star Gurfateh Pirzada reveals

Bedhadak stars Shanaya Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Laksh Lalwani

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions’ Bedhadak. The film was launched in a grand manner in 2021 with character posters of Shanaya and her two co-stars Gurfateh Pirzada and Laksh Lalwani. However, last year, reports claimed that the film had been shelved even as Karan Johar, the film’s producer denied it.

Now, Gurfateh Pirzada, one of the stars of the film, has opened up about the film’s fate and whether it has been shelved or not. Gurfateh was recently seen in the Netflix show Class, which released last month. Talking about Bedhadak, he told News 18, “It will happen eventually at some point. I have some things lined up already that are also with Dharma. I am starting that very soon but films will happen at a better time in a better circumstance.”

While he emphasized that the film has not been shelved, he says he does not know when exactly the Shashank Khaitan film will go on floors. Talking about the news around the film being shelved from last year, Gurfateh said, “It was a concerning time for everyone. The film industry as a whole has gone through a tough period, especially during the start of the lockdown and then as time went on. Even the actors who have done 25 films were sitting at home worried if their next film is going to work and make money. It is unfortunate that it happened to us at such an early period of our careers but what can you do? You don’t get the best of every part of the world.”

To be directed by Shashank Khaitan, Bedhadak was to be a romantic thriller with a love triangle at the heart of it. The film has been indefinitely delayed as per official sources.