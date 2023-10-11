Headlines

Kangana Ranaut says Tejas will 'shed light on unfounded accusations' against armed forces: 'Before making allegations...

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 02:08 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut, who will be next seen as an Indian Air Force pilot in her upcoming film Tejas, has spoken about ‘unfounded allegations’ against the armed forces. Speaking at a recent conclave, the actress said disparaging remarks affect soldiers’ morale and added that Tejas will aim to shed light on how a soldier’s psyche is affected by all this.

At an event organised by News 18 India, Kangana met Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, India’s only female Rafale jet pilot, and interacted with her too. Talking about Tejas at the event, Kangana said, “We have made a film called Tejas that explores the emotional journey of a soldier stationed at the borders, delving into the psyche of an Indian soldier and the impact of discussions on their morale. When you speak disparagingly about our soldiers, questioning their dedication and even refusing to stand for the national anthem, it not only disheartens them but also reflects a lack of responsibility. Our soldiers exhibit immense courage and valor while facing adversaries, yet they are sometimes unjustly criticized.”

The National Award-winner added that the film will try to shed light on accusations that the armed forces face. “This film aims to shed light on the unfounded accusations and irresponsible statements made against our armed forces. Before making such allegations, it is crucial to understand the gravity of the situation and the sacrifices our soldiers make. Tejas unveils the truth behind such incidents and why it is imperative to refrain from baseless comments,” said Kangana.

The trailer of Tejas was launched recently and received appreciation from fans online. Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut as Air Force pilot Tejas Gill, who is on a rescue mission behind enemy lines. Written and directed By Sarvesh Mewara and produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 27.

