Kangana Ranaut reacts to being criticised for comparing PM Modi to Lord Rama after BJP's election wins: 'Geeta mein...'

Here's how Kangana Ranaut responded after she was criticised for comparing PM Modi to Lord Rama after BJP's win in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh state assembly elections.

The 2023 state assembly election results for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh are being prepared today. The trends show BJP's massive victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, while Congress is leading in Telangana.

Celebrating BJP's victory in the three states, Kangana Ranaut took to X (previously known as Twitter) and shared a photo of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Along with the photo, she wrote in Hindi, "Lord Rama has come #Election Results". Reacting to her post, one user commented, "She's literally comparing (PM Modi) with Hindu God....is this allowed in Hinduism?".

The Panga actress hit back at the netizen and wrote, "Yes, it is allowed. Shri Krishna has said in Geeta that I am the same as my true devotee, there is no difference between him and me, we have such cute and chilled out Gods! No beheading, no whip lashing, you also come to our team."

"Also my quote meant that Modi ji has brought Rama ji to Ayodhya, so the public has brought him (victory) But what you understood is also not wrong", she added referring to the Ram Mandir being built in Ayodhya, whose consecration ceremony will be attended by PM Modi in January 2024.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was last seen in the aerial actioner Tejas. Released in October, the film was completely rejected by the audiences and turned out to be a box office disaster. The actress will next be seen in the political drama Emergency, in which she plays the former Indian PM Indira Gandhi. Kangana has also directed the upcoming film.



