Hussain Dalal says producers lost 'morale' in him after facing backlash for Brahmastra dialogues: 'Main akela...'

Hussain Dalal opens up on how his confidence took a 'beating' after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra dialogues were trolled.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Moui Roy in the leading roles, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was the highest-grossing Bollywood film last year. The Ayan Mukerji directorial was applauded for its storytelling, screenplay, and visual effects, but also faced criticism over its dialogues, most of which were deemed 'cringeworthy' by the audiences.

Hussain Dalal, who had penned the dialogues for the fantasy action adventure film, has revealed in a recent interview that the producers had lost confidence in him after the dialogues were trolled. He has also defended himself saying that everybody had agreed on the lines he wrote.

In an interview with CNN-News18, Hussain was asked if his confidence was affected after Brahmastra dialogues were trolled and the writer-actor replied, "To be honest, confidence takes a beating, of course. Also, I have one bad habit that from the time I was very young, from my childhood, I was used to a lot of praise. So, that also affects you. But then everybody in the world is educated enough to understand that everybody collectively agreed to say the lines, shoot the lines, direct the lines and write the lines."

"Main akela camera leke bhaag nahi gaya aur shoot karke laaya (I didn’t run away with the camera to shoot the film alone). I think the larger understanding is that everybody who makes movies understands that what we collectively attempted (to mak) turned out this way. More than me losing morale for a few months, other producers lost morale in me. But honestly, I think it is a great learning experience. Fantastic learning experience", he concluded.

Hussain Dalal has previously written dialogues for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 2 States, Kalank, and Shehzada among others. His next release is Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the aerial actioner releases in cinemas on January 25, 2024.



