Kangana Ranaut reacts as Yami Gautam mimics her in old viral clip, says 'I am gonna make you...'

Credit: Kangana Ranaut-Yami Gautam/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut, on Monday, took to Instagram and shared a video in which Yami Gautam can be seen mimicking the actress. It is a throwback video in which Yami tried to copy Kangana’s voice when she appeared on the show Baba Ki Chowki.

Kangana reacted to the clip and called Yami ‘naughty’. In the throwback clip, Yami can be seen imitating Kangana and saying, “Dekhiye baba mai chahati hu ki agli film mein hum saath mein kaam kare, par script jo hai, aur jo role hai woh acha hona chahiye. Karenge aap? (I want us to work together in the next film but the script and role have to be good. Will you work with me).”

Resharing the video, Kangana wrote, “You naughty girl next time we meet I am gonna make you do this.” Yami re-shared the video and wrote, “Hahaa..Oh God I am sure il fumble if I have to do this infront of you. Only out of sheer love & admiration.”

Recently, Kangana Ranaut share her childhood photos and revealed that she used to bunk classes to do photo shoots, and one of the photographers in her locality, Sharma uncle, used to display her picture in her store. Kangana wrote, "I bunked classes to do photo shoots, there is a small studio in the village called Sharma uncle studio, Sharma uncle really appreciated and encouraged me to click pictures, he made big prints and plastered on his studio walls, everyone who passed his studio spoke about it."

Several netizens started commenting on her photos, and they liked her confidence. A user wrote, "Once a Fashionista, Always a Fashionista! Sassy since Birth." Another user wrote, "Queen you slay in everything you did and is doing and will do no doubt about it." A netizen commented, "You are queen i mean it i don't many followers but I like you always if you have time please reply."

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen making her directorial debut with Emergency. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Milind Soman. She will also be seen in Tejas.