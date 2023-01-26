Search icon
Kangana Ranaut praises success of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan: 'Films like these should be successful'

Kangana Ranaut has praised Pathaan and said the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is the kind of film that should work.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 09:36 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut has praised Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

Kangana Ranaut has joined the large number of celebrities from Bollywood who have praised the new Hindi release Pathaan. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer released in theatres on Wednesday to thunderous response and is on its way to set the record for the biggest opening  by a Bollywood film. On Wednesday evening, Kangana spoke to the media about the film’s success at an event and praised it.

Kangana attended the wrap party of her upcoming film Emergency, in which she plays the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. On the red carpet, she and co-star Anupam Kher spoke to the media. When asked about Pathaan, Anupam called it a ‘huge film’. Kangana added in Hindi, “It is so good. I heard that Pathaan is doing well. Films like these should be successful. I feel Hindi cinema has been left behind and every person has been trying at their level (to change that).”

The video of her interaction was shared widely on social media with fans applauding her for praising Pathaan. Many however, joked that Kangana did not offer  characteristic controversial take this time. Earlier in the day, Kangana had written a Twitter thread on how the film industry is ‘crude and crass’ for celebrating films’ success by ‘flashing currency digits’. While she did not name any film, many connected it to Pathaan’s box office success.

Pathaan is part of the YRF Spy Universe. The Siddharth Anand film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film had already broken the record for highest advance booking by a Bollywood film and trade insiders are predicting it will break all Bollywood opening day records as well. The film is predicted to earn in excess of Rs 50 crore nett in India. The all-time record for a Hindi film belongs to the dubbed version of KGF Chapter 2 at Rs 54 crore.

